The Hop Inn has already picked up one award in 2022, winning CAMRA's best pub in London for the second year on the trot - Credit: Andrew Conway

An award-winning Hornchurch pub has received further acclaim as it is recognised as among the 16 best boozers in the UK.

The Hop Inn, which was recently named the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) best pub in London for the second year in a row, has been announced as one of its regional finalists in the prestigious national pub of the year competition.

An overall winner will be announced on November 30, with each pub to be judged on features such as atmosphere and décor, as well as live beer, real cider and perry.

The Hop Inn’s entry describes it as “part of a movement aiming to create independent small spaces, free from brewery tie”, adding it “aims to be a welcoming, relaxed and friendly place for locals and visitors”.

Owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke, who until recently also ran The Hop Shop next door, said: “We’re surprised and delighted to be judged by CAMRA as London pub of the year, for the second consecutive year, and thrilled to now be in the UK national finals.

“We’re passionate about delivering exceptional hospitality with a warm welcome and table service.

“Our guests are delighted by the extensive drinks range we have available, that are unique to The Hop Inn. We source drinks from many local breweries and cider makers, and are proud to promote English wine and artisan and small batch spirits.”

Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke opened The Hop Inn in December 2019 - Credit: Alison Taffs

Andrea Briers, national coordinator for the pub of the year competition, said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for many of our beloved pubs as they jump from one crisis to yet another one.

“The fact that we’re still seeing such shining examples of pub excellence despite these challenges is incredible, and a real testament to these winners.

“I’d encourage everyone to go out and support their local and even seek out these fantastic pubs in your area – they really are the cream of the crop and uphold the very highest standards of what makes a great pub.”

Upon winning CAMRA’s best pub in London award earlier in the year, Alison heaped praise upon her staff, telling the Recorder: “We are lucky to have a team who are all passionate about drinks and love looking after people.

"We prioritise training on the drinks with them, and they do the rest with relish.”