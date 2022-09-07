News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

The Bitter End: New date given for auction of former Romford pub

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:30 PM September 7, 2022
Romford's The Bitter End was up for sale earlier this year, though was withdrawn from auction at the last minute

Romford's The Bitter End was due to be auctioned on September 1, after a listing earlier in the year was pulled at the last minute - Credit: Ben Lynch

The auction of a former Romford pub has been pushed back again.

The Bitter End, which was due to be auctioned by Auction Property Ltd on September 1, is now to go under the hammer on September 29. 

It follows a previous listing at a separate auction house back in March, which was ultimately pulled at the last minute with no reason given

The former pub on the High Street is advertised on Rightmove with a guide price of £2 million. 

It is described as a “sizable town centre property set out over four storeys above part basement with scope for car parking or external trading area to the rear”. 

The advert also details how a draft scheme has been drawn up ahead of the auction, indicating, with the necessary consent, 35 flats could be developed on the property. 

Auction Property Ltd was approached for comment.

