Scaffolding issue at Collier Row Tesco works resolved

Building work on a Collier Row supermarket to make a “new-store feel” initially caused issues with neighbouring businesses before the issue was resolved.

A spokesperson for Tesco confirmed works to the Collier Row Lane's superstore's roof began on July 4 and will run until winter this year.

Darshan Sunger, whose son Soni owns tapas bar El Mono, told the Recorder nearby businesses initially had concerns over scaffolding blocking staff parking behind their premises.

However, he said Cllr Dilip Patel engaged with the Tesco store manager to help reach an agreement.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be significantly investing in our Collier Row Superstore, creating a new-store feel for our customers when the works are complete later this year.

“We have begun with work to the roof and we will also be refitting the store interior.

"We have worked hard to minimise the impact of these works for our customers, neighbours and colleagues and apologise for any temporary disruption.”

Darshan said: “We hope that we can work closely with Tesco in the future to ensure that essential works are carried out, which is important for the residents of Collier Row, but with no impact to local businesses.”

Tesco would not confirm if the works were to remove asbestos from the roof, but assured this paper “expert teams are fully qualified...where asbestos may be present" working to ensure "any issues are properly and safely dealt with”.