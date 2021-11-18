Tandoori Lounge in Hornchurch has been shortlisted for the British Curry Awards 2021 - Credit: Ram Ahuja

Hornchurch's multi-award winning Tandoori Lounge has been shortlisted for the British Curry Awards.

The High Street restaurant, which achieved the Good Food Award's Gold Seal last month, is now up for the Best London Suburbs Award.

Husband and wife team Sukh Uppal, 41, and Honey Uppal, 40, are celebrating the restaurant's fourth anniversary this month.

The British Curry Awards - dubbed the "Curry Oscars" - will take place at Battersea Evolution on November 29.

Founder Enam Ali MBE says November 29 is an opportunity to "celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses" in a manner that recognises the impact of coronavirus on both nation and industry.

Speaking ahead of the award's 17th anniversary, Mr Ali said: "We have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country, continuing to take on all challenges head on and ensure the industry continues to thrive once again.

"At the same time, we will pay tribute to our industry colleagues that we have sadly lost to Covid."

This will be the 17th British Curry Awards - Credit: British Curry Awards

The British Curry Awards are presented in association with Just Eat UK.