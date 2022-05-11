News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Vacant Gidea Park computer shop could become home to new takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2022
Central Computers has been vacant for months now, with the plans hoping to turn the ground floor into a takeaway

Central Computers has been empty for months now, with the applicant hoping to turn the ground floor into a takeaway - Credit: Google

A vacant Gidea Park computer shop has been eyed up as a possible site for a new fast-food outlet. 

Plans have been submitted to turn Central Computers, which has been empty now for at least the last few months, into a takeaway serving chicken and fries. 

The application asks for permission from Havering Council to open seven days a week, from 11am to 12:30pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 1am Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. 

If approved, several changes would be made to the ground floor to convert it into a takeaway, such as adding an extract duct and altering the layout of the kitchen. 

The rear garden might also be amended so it could be used for parking, if necessary. 

A spokesperson for Rayan Group Limited, the company acting as the agent of applicant Muhammad Akram, described the proposal as for a "fast-casual restaurant".

They added that, if approved, it would "encourage regional job growth" and help keep money in the community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Children 'not kept safe' and staff 'oblivious to hazards' : Inadequate-rated nursery retains rating
  2. 2 Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts
  3. 3 'Turning point': Labour celebrates first councillor elected in Romford area in 24 years
  1. 4 Havering mayor's parting words as he loses seat in election after nearly 30 years as a councillor
  2. 5 Havering 'aware of complaints' about ward's election count
  3. 6 Gallows Corner Tesco: Appeal looms against decision to reject controversial car park development 
  4. 7 Experts warn of invasive concrete-cracking weed and reveals hotspots
  5. 8 Investigation launched after secret proposal to sell off libraries and community halls leaked
  6. 9 Local election 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough 
  7. 10 'Gutted’: Harold Wood microbrewery's taproom application rejected

"When you choose to shop or dine at local businesses or restaurants, you generate nearly four times the economic benefits for the local community."

View the plans online using the reference P0424.22. 

Food and Drink
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Log on at 8pm to for live general election debate with our online hustings

Local Election 2022 | Live

Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London

Romford Recorder reporters

Logo Icon
Romford Town Hall

Havering Council

Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Havering Town Hall

Local Election 2022

Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Victim of City of London fatal stabbing was from Romford

London Live News

Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon