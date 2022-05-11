Central Computers has been empty for months now, with the applicant hoping to turn the ground floor into a takeaway - Credit: Google

A vacant Gidea Park computer shop has been eyed up as a possible site for a new fast-food outlet.

Plans have been submitted to turn Central Computers, which has been empty now for at least the last few months, into a takeaway serving chicken and fries.

The application asks for permission from Havering Council to open seven days a week, from 11am to 12:30pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 1am Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

If approved, several changes would be made to the ground floor to convert it into a takeaway, such as adding an extract duct and altering the layout of the kitchen.

The rear garden might also be amended so it could be used for parking, if necessary.

A spokesperson for Rayan Group Limited, the company acting as the agent of applicant Muhammad Akram, described the proposal as for a "fast-casual restaurant".

They added that, if approved, it would "encourage regional job growth" and help keep money in the community.

"When you choose to shop or dine at local businesses or restaurants, you generate nearly four times the economic benefits for the local community."

View the plans online using the reference P0424.22.