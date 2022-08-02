Collier Row tearoom closes almost a year after opening

Storm in a Teapot was on Collier Row Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Collier Row tearoom has shut its doors after opening during the Covid lockdown.

Storm in a Teapot opened in July 2021 and closed on July 31.

Its Facebook page describes the business as a bakery, bistro and tearoom which aimed to bring back the "art of sipping tea to Collier Row”.

A post, dated July 24, said: “We wanted to leave the high street with a bang and I think we achieved that!

“As always with hard work from our staff in preparation for this event, we had amazing feedback.”

On its Instagram page yesterday (August 1), a reel of stories captured an array of events held at the tearoom, with diners enjoying the time they spent there.

One of the stories showed shutters closing on the café, while another said: “Storm in a Teapot is a local tea place for us and I’m truly sad to see it close today.

"You’re all going to be missed so much!”

Another story reads: “Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the last year. We have had a blast.

“For those who didn’t... don’t be bitter, it actually ages you."

This newspaper contacted the tearoom for comment.