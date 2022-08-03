News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New bid to build two-bed home on site of Harold Wood motor shop

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM August 3, 2022
Steve Allan Motors has occupied the same spot since 1982

Steve Allan Motors has occupied the same spot since 1982 - Credit: Google

A motor parts shop in Harold Wood has again asked for permission to turn the building back into a three-bed home, with the addition of a two-bed property next door.  

The application was submitted by Mr D Rayment of Steve Allan Motors and received by Havering Council on July 22. 

It asks for permission to change the existing commercial/office property back into a two-storey, three-bed home, as well as the construction of a new two-storey two-bed house on open land next to the existing property.  

Plans also suggest knocking down rear storage areas and an outbuilding.

Currently there is a two-storey property on the site, with Steve Allan Motors on the ground floor and office space at first-floor level.  

It comes after an application to turn the shop into a three-bed home was refused by the council earlier this year.

Forty-year-old Steve Allan Motors is looking to move out because its eponymous owner is hoping to retire.  

If approved, the development would start in October and end in July next year, and a decision should be made by September 16.  

View the application using reference P1211.22.  

Harold Wood News

