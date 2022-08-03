New bid to build two-bed home on site of Harold Wood motor shop
- Credit: Google
A motor parts shop in Harold Wood has again asked for permission to turn the building back into a three-bed home, with the addition of a two-bed property next door.
The application was submitted by Mr D Rayment of Steve Allan Motors and received by Havering Council on July 22.
It asks for permission to change the existing commercial/office property back into a two-storey, three-bed home, as well as the construction of a new two-storey two-bed house on open land next to the existing property.
Plans also suggest knocking down rear storage areas and an outbuilding.
Currently there is a two-storey property on the site, with Steve Allan Motors on the ground floor and office space at first-floor level.
It comes after an application to turn the shop into a three-bed home was refused by the council earlier this year.
Forty-year-old Steve Allan Motors is looking to move out because its eponymous owner is hoping to retire.
If approved, the development would start in October and end in July next year, and a decision should be made by September 16.
Most Read
- 1 Collier Row tearoom closes almost a year after opening
- 2 'We're still here': Romford pie and mash shop calls for locals to support the high street
- 3 Push for improvements to Rainham’s ‘devil’s corner’ crash hotspot
- 4 'Beseeching' Hornchurch mum needs £120k to fight rare cancer so she can spend more time with family
- 5 Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill
- 6 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
- 7 Rom Valley Way: Romford society praises ‘thoughtful tenor of discussion’ around 860-home pre-application
- 8 Man to appear in court following alleged assault of emergency worker in Brentwood
- 9 Concern ‘vital safety skills’ may be lost as future of Havering’s cycle instructors in doubt
- 10 Man charged with attempted murder after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch
View the application using reference P1211.22.