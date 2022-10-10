'The public was there for us’: Hornchurch nightclub gets green light to extend opening hours
- Credit: Google
A Hornchurch nightclub and bar has been granted permission to extend its opening hours, at the second time of asking.
Shelly’s Bar on Station Lane had requested it be able to remain open until 12pm on Thursdays, and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
However, an initial application was rejected by Havering Council earlier this year due to concerns including the level of staff training and how long CCTV recordings were kept.
Michelle Vickers, the owner of Shelly’s Bar, told the Recorder at the time that she intended to appeal the “ridiculous” decision, adding she felt “gutted”.
Instead, Ms Vickers decided to file a second application, which she says clarified the “misunderstandings” that led to the refusal.
That submission has now been approved by the council.
Ms Vickers said she initially plans on using it on a discretionary basis, but will be staying open later in the new year ahead of a potential re-launch.
“I’m well happy. Really happy, because it could make a difference to everything,” she said.
She also thanked the support from customers, with letters “flying in” backing the new application.
“It goes to show that the public was for us,” she said. “We really appreciate that.”