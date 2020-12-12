Saint Francis Hospice opens Christmas shop in Harold Hill

Published: 10:00 AM December 12, 2020

It’s been quite a year for the retail industry and the pandemic hit our charity shops hard.

When we were finally able to reopen after the first lockdown, we had to make so many changes to keep everyone safe. But with social distancing and quarantine guidelines putting a stop to the collection and delivery of furniture to our customers, we’ve had to come up with new ways to raise funds for local people who need hospice care.

Just before the second lockdown, we opened up our Christmas shop in Harold Hill and it was going really well.

Everyone has really needed some positivity and our festive themed shop was really raising people’s spirits. We had people come in not only to buy but also just to have a look at the amazing collection of preloved Christmas items we have for sale.

We’re delighted to welcome our customers back again and what’s more, our Christmas decorations are all HALF PRICE so there are some super savings to be snapped up!

I have a wonderful team of volunteers who work so hard to keep the shelves filled with stunning stock – none of which would be possible without the generosity of our supporters who have donated so far.

There’s no doubt that this has been our most challenging year ever but it’s also been a time for innovation and I know our customers will be excited about the changes they will see in our shops.

We have a new vintage and retro shop opening up in Romford soon, our Hornchurch furniture shop has become a new homeware department store and our fashion stores have a special offer – four items for just £10.

And for those who wish to support us without leaving their home, our online shop is the perfect place to go for a bargain or two!

We know this is going to be a very different Christmas for so many people who won’t get to share it with their family and friends.

But we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to all our customers and supporters who have donated their preloved goods – you have made a difference to local people whose lives have been affected by life-limiting illnesses.

For the latest update on our retail stores, along with locations, opening times and donation stations, please visit our website at www.sfh.org.uk.

