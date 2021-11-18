Should Rush Green Post Office move to Dagenham Road?

The Kessingland High Street Post Office will be closed until June. - Credit: Archant

The Rush Green post office is proposing to relocate to a nearby newsagents in a move that would see the branch open an extra 17 hours per week.

Post Office hopes to move the existing branch - at 197 Rush Green Road - 55 metres down the road to the Evans 2 at 96 Dagenham Road.

This move is proposed as part of its "ongoing modernisation" of the branch network.

There would be two Post Office counters in the newsagent, alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The proposed opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8am – 6pm.

According to the national postal company, the new branch would be in a refurbished convenience store and would be part of the main shopping parade in the centre of the village.

Consultation on the proposed move will close on December 30 2021. Customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 109026.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk; by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.