Romford education business presented with royal enterprise award

A Romford education business has been presented with a royal award.

The Learning Resource Network (LRN )team was given the Queen’s Award for Enterprise (International Trade) at a ceremony on November 23 in recognition of its work to further qualification provision at home and overseas.

Earlier in the month, on November 10, chief executive Muhammad Zohaib Tariq attended an official reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandria, and the Honourable Lady Oglivy also attended.

The award is signed by both the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Muhammad said the award was “testament to the hard work and commitment” of his team and said the reception was “a day that will stay with us all”.

Cllr John Mylod, mayor of Havering, said: “LRN’s product touches lives all over the world and the commonwealth and it is most fitting that their dedication to education is so keenly acknowledged.”

LRN has a portfolio of international English language qualifications.