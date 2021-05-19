News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford's Crafty Arts shop celebrates 30th anniversary

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Craft Arts

Crafty Arts has been selling art supplies for 30 years - Credit: Crafty Arts

A second-generation Romford arts and crafts shop is celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

Crafty Arts was founded in 1991 by Hornchurch-based Nik and Lorraine Necati in Ardleigh Green, and after opening shops in Brentwood and Kent, it moved to Bryant Avenue in 2015. 

Crafty Arts owners

Three generations of the Necati family- Natasha (l), Jay, their son Judah and Jay's father Nik (r) - Credit: Crafty Arts

Nik and Lorraine’s son Jay and his wife Natasha now own the shop, and the couple said they saw a massive increase in sales over lockdown. 

Natasha, who recently gave birth to their first child Judah, told the Recorder: “People wanted to keep busy for their mental health, and do something away from their computers or TV. 

“Life is just so busy and being able to take yourself away from that and do something which has an end result is great. 

Crafty Arts cake and champagne

The art shop celebrated the occasion with cake and champagne - Credit: Crafty Arts

“It’s also so important to be creative and take up new hobbies.” 

The couple pride themselves on the shop’s friendly atmosphere and customer service. 

Crafty Arts cake

Owners Natasha and Jay cut the cake at the shop's 30th anniversary party - Credit: Crafty Arts

“We feel like we’re everyone’s local art shop - either people can come into the store or order from us online, and we will help them find whatever it is they need,” Natasha added. 

