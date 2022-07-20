The Brewery was first opened in April 2001 - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Romford shopping centre is throwing a big birthday bash this weekend as it celebrates turning 21.

First opening its doors in April 2001, The Brewery sits on the site of the old Romford Brewery, which operated from 1708 to 1993.

The shopping centre’s design intentionally incorporated some key features of the old brewery’s aesthetic, including retaining one of the 160ft chimneys.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, the centre will be hosting a range of activities on Saturday (July 23) from 11am to 3pm, including a silent disco, a balloon selfie station, face-painters, and more.

Tom Stobbart, centre manager at The Brewery, said: “The history of The Brewery and the memories our community continue to make the ongoing narrative that shapes what the shopping and leisure centre means to people, and someone always has a fond story to tell about The Brewery.

“Working for, and managing The Brewery over the last eight years has been an experience.

"The heritage of the centre and the people that work here now is part of our story and the town's, and I feel very privileged to be a part of that.”