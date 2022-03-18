The site of the former Romford pub The Bitter End is up for auction - Credit: Acuitus

A former Romford pub is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £3.45m to £3.55m.

The site of The Bitter End, which sits in Romford High Street, currently comprises not just the ex-pub but also a retail unit, generating an annual rental income of £36,000.

Its listing on the auction house’s website for March 31 describes it as a “substantial former public house with car park”, with an approximate site area of 0.11hectares or 1,100sqm.

Andrew Curtin, chair of the Romford Civic Society, described the property as “an important and attractive building in the Romford Conservation Area”.

He said it is essential any buyers are "committed to high-quality restoration and conservation of the façade using conservation architects to achieve outstanding results.

“The building is one of a number of significant structures telling the story of Victorian and Edwardian Romford in the High Street, so it is vital that new owners recognise the duties and responsibilities which come with purchasing the site.”

John Mehtab of the auction house Acuitus, which is selling the property, said: “Given its central location and the size and potential of the site, we are expecting strong interest in this lot.”