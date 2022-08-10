News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The Bitter End: Former Romford pub for sale again, with draft plan indicating it could be turned into 35 flats

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM August 10, 2022
Romford's The Bitter End was up for sale earlier this year, though was withdrawn from auction at the last minute

Romford's The Bitter End was up for sale earlier this year, but was withdrawn from auction at the last minute - Credit: Ben Lynch

A former Romford pub is up for sale for the second time this year – this time with a substantially lower guide price. 

The Bitter End on the High Street in Romford centre was due to go to auction in March with a guide price of £3.45 million to £3.55m

However, it was pulled at the last minute, with no reason given by the auction house hosting the sale. 

Now it has reappeared, but with a significantly smaller guide price of £2m. 

Unlike the offer earlier this year, there is no mention of a retail premises as part of the lot. 

To be auctioned by Auction Property Ltd, the RightMove advert notes that a draft scheme indicates that, with the necessary consent, 35 flats could be developed on the property. 

It adds that it is currently listed as a public house and premises, with a rateable value of £45,000. 

The auction is scheduled to take place on September 1. 

