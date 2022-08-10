Romford's The Bitter End was up for sale earlier this year, but was withdrawn from auction at the last minute - Credit: Ben Lynch

A former Romford pub is up for sale for the second time this year – this time with a substantially lower guide price.

The Bitter End on the High Street in Romford centre was due to go to auction in March with a guide price of £3.45 million to £3.55m.

However, it was pulled at the last minute, with no reason given by the auction house hosting the sale.

Now it has reappeared, but with a significantly smaller guide price of £2m.

Unlike the offer earlier this year, there is no mention of a retail premises as part of the lot.

To be auctioned by Auction Property Ltd, the RightMove advert notes that a draft scheme indicates that, with the necessary consent, 35 flats could be developed on the property.

It adds that it is currently listed as a public house and premises, with a rateable value of £45,000.

The auction is scheduled to take place on September 1.