New barber shop bids to move into former beauty salon’s Romford space
- Credit: Google
Romford may be welcoming one more barber shop depending on the outcome of a recent application.
The submission to Havering Council asks permission to change the use of the Pettits Lane space from a Sui Generis into a Class E – shop.
This would enable applicant Sercan Erdal to turn the “vacant lock-up shop” - which was formerly The Beauty Lounge before it decided to go mobile earlier this year - into a new barber shop.
In the application, Mr Erdal adds that, if approved, the shop would operate seven days a week between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
Depending on when a decision is made, works could be completed in November this year.
A provisional date of November 16 is listed on Havering Council’s planning portal.
The documents do not include any mention of a name of the proposed barber shop.
To view the plans online, use the reference P1490.22.