New barber shop bids to move into former beauty salon’s Romford space

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:00 PM September 29, 2022
The space on Pettits Lane was previously occupied by The Beauty Lounge

The space on Pettits Lane was previously occupied by The Beauty Lounge, though has been vacant since the company went mobile earlier this year - Credit: Google

Romford may be welcoming one more barber shop depending on the outcome of a recent application. 

The submission to Havering Council asks permission to change the use of the Pettits Lane space from a Sui Generis into a Class E – shop. 

This would enable applicant Sercan Erdal to turn the “vacant lock-up shop” - which was formerly The Beauty Lounge before it decided to go mobile earlier this year - into a new barber shop. 

In the application, Mr Erdal adds that, if approved, the shop would operate seven days a week between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays. 

Depending on when a decision is made, works could be completed in November this year.

A provisional date of November 16 is listed on Havering Council’s planning portal. 

The documents do not include any mention of a name of the proposed barber shop. 

To view the plans online, use the reference P1490.22. 

