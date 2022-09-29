The space on Pettits Lane was previously occupied by The Beauty Lounge, though has been vacant since the company went mobile earlier this year - Credit: Google

Romford may be welcoming one more barber shop depending on the outcome of a recent application.

The submission to Havering Council asks permission to change the use of the Pettits Lane space from a Sui Generis into a Class E – shop.

This would enable applicant Sercan Erdal to turn the “vacant lock-up shop” - which was formerly The Beauty Lounge before it decided to go mobile earlier this year - into a new barber shop.

In the application, Mr Erdal adds that, if approved, the shop would operate seven days a week between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Depending on when a decision is made, works could be completed in November this year.

A provisional date of November 16 is listed on Havering Council’s planning portal.

The documents do not include any mention of a name of the proposed barber shop.

To view the plans online, use the reference P1490.22.