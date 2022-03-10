Long-standing osteopath clinic in Romford to move and site used for new care home
A Romford osteopath clinic is set to be turned into a care home.
Havering's planning committee approved an application from Lodge Group Care UK’s to change the use of The Colin Dove Practice at 70 Eastern Road to residential care.
Practice partner Roy Knightbridge said the clinic, which has been around since 1957, will be relocating within a quarter of a mile of Eastern Road.
The clinic's contact details and phone number will remain the same.
The application, initially submitted in March last year, details changes to the two-storey building including a new rear amenity space and boundary fence.
Lodge Group Care agency delivers a range of services, including supported living for younger adults and residential care for people with learning disabilities.
Its services are offered across Havering, Redbridge and Barking, with the provider's main office in South Street, Romford.
During the consultation period, three letters opposed the plans - they raised concerns shift patterns, visitor hours and medical waste.
The applicant has been asked to submit further details about the design and noise controls and told that no refuse or recycling waste can be stored at the front of the site, except on collection days.
View the application using reference P0516.21.