Linda McDowell, 63, is hoping more regular customers will start dining at McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop, which is now located in the Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A family-run pie and mash shop in Romford is asking the public to stop by to mark a year since its relocation and support an independent business amid a “downward spiral” in trading.

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop is now in the Romford Shopping Hall, where it has been trading for the past year.

Prior to this, it was on Romford High Street for 40 years.

Owner Linda McDowell said she advertised the move in the shop windows, but believes some people missed the sign.

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop offers a welcoming atmosphere in Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Linda’s father bought a pie and mash shop around 57 years ago in Dagenham, which she said became “continual work” for her and her family.

The 63-year-old said the centuries-old tradition of pie and mash is something she is proud to uphold.

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop is now located towards the back of the Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

She said: “It’s all homemade pies, freshly made, and we also do other stuff like ham, egg and chips, and sandwiches."

In the past 40 years, Linda said she has seen a “downward spiral” in Romford and hopes “to keep small business going".

“It’s really bad how it’s changed, but we wanted to remind our regulars and remind people, those that didn’t know we had moved, that we are still here,” said Linda.