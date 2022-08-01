News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

'We're still here': Romford pie and mash shop calls for locals to support the high street

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:08 PM August 1, 2022
Linda

Linda McDowell, 63, is hoping more regular customers will start dining at McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop, which is now located in the Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A family-run pie and mash shop in Romford is asking the public to stop by to mark a year since its relocation and support an independent business amid a “downward spiral” in trading.   

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop is now in the Romford Shopping Hall, where it has been trading for the past year.  

Prior to this, it was on Romford High Street for 40 years.

Owner Linda McDowell said she advertised the move in the shop windows, but believes some people missed the sign.  

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop is now located in the Romford Shopping Hall

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop offers a welcoming atmosphere in Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Linda’s father bought a pie and mash shop around 57 years ago in Dagenham, which she said became “continual work” for her and her family.  

The 63-year-old said the centuries-old tradition of pie and mash is something she is proud to uphold.  

McDowell's

McDowell’s Pie and Mash shop is now located towards the back of the Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Chantelle Billson

She said: “It’s all homemade pies, freshly made, and we also do other stuff like ham, egg and chips, and sandwiches."

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're still here': Romford pie and mash shop calls for locals to support the high street
  2. 2 Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill
  3. 3 'Team effort' makes Romford school uniform event a success
  1. 4 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
  2. 5 Petition aims to save 'very well loved' independent Romford shops from demolition for flats
  3. 6 Views sought: Extension of east London hospitals among proposals for public consultation
  4. 7 Jon Cruddas, MP for Rainham and Dagenham, to step down at next general election
  5. 8 'Slap in the face': BT workers picket in Romford and Hornchurch amid pay row
  6. 9 Turtle Bay to open in Romford to bring 'magic of the Caribbean' to town
  7. 10 Havering MP submits letter decrying proposed ULEZ expansion as ‘additional tax on Londoners’

In the past 40 years, Linda said she has seen a “downward spiral” in Romford and hopes “to keep small business going".  

“It’s really bad how it’s changed, but we wanted to remind our regulars and remind people, those that didn’t know we had moved, that we are still here,” said Linda.

Romford News

Don't Miss

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man charged after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Stabbing on Exchange Street in Romford

Knife Crime

Man, 29, arrested in connection to Hornchurch pub stabbing

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Crash on Rainham's New Road

Person taken to hospital in New Road 'devil's corner' crash

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The London Fire Brigade has put forward proposals to axe 13 fire engines - including one from Stratf

'Significant area of grassland' destroyed in Havering fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon