Romford M&S employee celebrates 50 years service
- Credit: M&S
A Romford woman is celebrating 50 years working for retail giant M&S.
A surprise party was held at the Romford store on South Street for Elizabeth Bolger, 65, on January 25 to mark her golden anniversary with the brand.
Liz has been in many roles while working for the company, but is currently a customer assistant.
One of the special elements of the Romford store for Liz is the “people and customers”, she said.
“We have the most amazing range of customers and if anything has come out of this pandemic, it is that you’ve got to know your customers so much more intimately.”
She added: “It’s a very friendly and caring store and I always think of it as an extended part of my family.”
Speaking of her biological family, Liz said they often tell her she's "like a stick of rock: you’re M&S through and through”.
Liz recalled the time her team created a paper mache cow in celebration of Romford Market marking a milestone.
She said the memory of her colleague “steering” the cow through the market never fails to make her laugh and it was all for a good cause, to raise money for charity.
Liz began her career with M&S as a 15-year-old schoolgirl at the Holloway Road shop, before securing an interview at the head office in Baker Street in 1973, where she went on to do numerous roles.
She said: “I was a shorthand typist and then audio typist and I worked for lots of lovely people before going on maternity leave in 1979.”
After having her daughter, Liz went back to working at the Holloway Road store and in 1981, she moved to Romford from north London.
In 1982 she gave birth to her son and secured a role at the Romford store, where in 2000 she became a section manager.
She said: “In 2018 I stepped down to be a customer assistant and that’s the job I’m loving at the moment.”
A decade ago, Liz celebrated a combined 80 years working for the high street store with her best friend June Taylor, an achievement this newspaper covered.