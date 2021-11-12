Gidea Park has welcomed a new butchers on Heath Park Road - Credit: Hawkins & Sons

A family-owned butchers has opened its third shop in Havering on Heath Park Road.

Hawkins & Sons, which has branches in Rush Green and Romford Shopping Hall, launched the new Gidea Park store six weeks ago.

Owner Paul Hawkins took over the premises from the previous butchers and said the new site is a "good community shop" with a "good vibe".

The butcher of over 25 years told this paper: "I'm not planning on changing much, we'll be using the same suppliers and just adding to our offering.

"We're a classic family butchers - we have a light-hearted atmosphere and really care about where we get our produce from. It's all about traceability and offering quality meat."

The shop is currently undergoing some cosmetic work, and Paul said there will be an official launch day when everything is complete, including free sausages and prosecco.

"Not for the staff though," he joked. "They'd chop their fingers off."

The butchers offers home delivery, including on Christmas orders.

Paul's two sons helped out in the shop when they were younger but did not follow in their father's footsteps.

"They didn't fancy the early starts!," Paul added.