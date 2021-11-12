News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:04 PM November 12, 2021
Hawkins and sons gidea park

Gidea Park has welcomed a new butchers on Heath Park Road - Credit: Hawkins & Sons

A family-owned butchers has opened its third shop in Havering on Heath Park Road.

Hawkins & Sons, which has branches in Rush Green and Romford Shopping Hall, launched the new Gidea Park store six weeks ago.

Owner Paul Hawkins took over the premises from the previous butchers and said the new site is a "good community shop" with a "good vibe".

The butcher of over 25 years told this paper: "I'm not planning on changing much, we'll be using the same suppliers and just adding to our offering.

"We're a classic family butchers - we have a light-hearted atmosphere and really care about where we get our produce from. It's all about traceability and offering quality meat."

The shop is currently undergoing some cosmetic work, and Paul said there will be an official launch day when everything is complete, including free sausages and prosecco.

Hawkins & Sons

Hawkins & Sons has branches in Rush Green, Romford town centre and Gidea Park - Credit: Hawkins & Sons

You may also want to watch:

"Not for the staff though," he joked. "They'd chop their fingers off."

The butchers offers home delivery, including on Christmas orders.

Most Read

  1. 1 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
  2. 2 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
  3. 3 Car showroom plan for former college mechanical centre
  1. 4 Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village
  2. 5 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
  3. 6 Fire breaks out in Maxwell Road near Queen's Hospital
  4. 7 Fans flock to Romford M&S workers following viral TikTok videos
  5. 8 I'm A Celebrity 2021: All you need to know about contestant Frankie Bridge
  6. 9 Fireworks light up skies and raise thousands for schools and charity
  7. 10 Council refuses to publish dossier on racism and sexism allegations

Paul's two sons helped out in the shop when they were younger but did not follow in their father's footsteps.

"They didn't fancy the early starts!," Paul added.

London Live
Food and Drink
Romford News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Romford woman tells story of Doctor Savage drugs gang

Investigations | Special Report

'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'

Charles Thomson

person
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St George's health and wellbeing hub CGI

Planning and Development

Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon