Nayyerah Razi (second from the left) alongside other members of the Biryani Stop team (l-r: Imran Arshad, Razi Rathore and Syed Bukhari) - Credit: Biryani Stop

An Indian takeaway with a difference is hoping to open the doors to its new Romford space by the end of the month.

Nayyerah Riaz, 28, is due to run the takeaway with various family members, including her husband Razi Rathore, 32.

To be called Biryani Stop, Ms Riaz said the upcoming Victoria Road takeaway will be different in two primary ways.

Unlike many Indian restaurants, Biryani Stop will be open from lunchtime, catering for those looking for a midday feed.

Its daytime menu will also be a combination of traditional Indian food with what Ms Riaz called “a sandwich/wrap idea”.

This means customers will be able to choose from a variety of bases, such as a wrap or rice, and then separately add in their main, for example chicken tikka, plus salad and a sauce.

The aim of Biryani Stop, Ms Riaz said, is to “try to cater for different ages...a variety of taste buds”.

At the centre of it all will be the biryani, "a dish very close to my husband's heart", she said.

“It will be very much home-style cooking”, she added, saying the venture as a whole has “very much personal links to us”.

A mortgage adviser during the day, Ms Riaz, who lives in Harold Hill, said the family's experience running a franchised Subway in west London has given them the necessary experience to run a successful takeaway.

It was the result of managing the Subway, she added, that the inspiration struck the family to consider starting their own place.

Biryani Stop is still in the refurbishment stage, with several details to finalise, such as its operating times.

The intention, Ms Riaz said, is to welcome customers seven days a week from 11am to 11pm, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Also to be decided upon is the exact opening date of Biryani Stop. However, Ms Riaz said the family hope to get it up and running by the end of the month.

On how it feels to be preparing for the opening, Ms Riaz said: “It’s just like a dream come true.”

“Hopefully it’s the start of many.”