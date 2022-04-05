News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Atik club operator wins award for 'outstanding work during Covid'

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM April 5, 2022
Dj at a nightclub

Rekom UK has been named the 'Best Late Night Operator’ at The Publican Awards 2022 - Credit: REKOM UK

The company behind Atik nightclub in Romford has been named the Best Late Night Operator 2022 at an industry awards.

On March 30, Rekom UK was awarded the title for “outstanding work in the face of Covid challenges” at The Publican Awards. 

Chairman Peter Marks said he is “proud” to have won after what has been a "very challenginging time which has tested our resilience”.   

He added: “The award is a significant achievement and recognises the fantastic efforts of our club teams, who have bounced back from lockdown to deliver great, memorable nights out.”  

Peter said the late-night sector is an “important part of Romford’s economy”, vowing to continue to “invest and grow” the business to help "local centres recover from the impact of the pandemic”.

General manager at Atik nightclub, Nick Jackson, said the win is “great news” for the company and club.  

He said the award recognises how they have “bounced back” after a challenging time.  

Nick added his “enthusiastic team” are “working hard to ensure people have a great time in a safe and well-run venue”.

It comes after women were targeted in a string of mobile thefts at the club.  
 

