Supermarket giant Aldi confirms construction of new Romford store is ‘progressing well’ 

Ben Lynch

Published: 7:00 AM May 25, 2022
A file image of an Aldi store. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Aldi said it is looking at a November opening for its new store - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Aldi says construction on its new Romford store is “progressing well”, as the supermarket giant prepares to move into the former Mothercare site. 

Plans to turn the Rom Valley Way Mothercare World into a food shop were given the green light by Havering Council last December, with the change of use granted for a period of seven years. 

The approval however involved various conditions, including having to abide by specific opening hours and requirements for further details on how refuse and recycling will be managed on-site. 

A previous proposal had been accepted by the council in July 2021. However, this was subject to a legal challenge, leading to the new but “materially similar” plans to be submitted later in the year

An Aldi spokesperson said the construction of the new store is “progressing well”, with the company working towards a November opening. 

They added: “This will create up to 40 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.” 

View the application using the reference P1882.21. 

