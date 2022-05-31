‘Very important’ decision on Aklu Plaza's third floor more than two months late
- Credit: Daniel Gayne
A decision on Aklu Plaza's hope to repurpose its third floor into an event space is more than two months overdue.
Plans to convert the retail space into a multi-function events venue and community facility were submitted to Havering Council in January of this year.
According to the council’s planning portal, a decision was expected by March 22, leaving owner Aklu Miah unsure when he will receive confirmation.
“I really need a decision as soon as possible,” he said. “It’s really holding me back.”
If the application is approved, Aklu said he will rent out the 500-capacity events space, with cheap rates to be offered for community events and free use for charity.
“It is very important I get it,” he added.
A Havering Council spokesperson said: “We have only recently received responses from consultees and these have been forwarded to the planning agents to review and come back to us with their comments.
“We will always look at giving everyone involved as much opportunity as possible to comment and review before a decision is made, hence this taking more time in some cases.”
View the application online using the reference P0019.22.