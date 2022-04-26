News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open 

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:24 PM April 26, 2022
The new Aklu Plaza shopping mall in the former Debenhams are running a fish mela. Aklu Miah who runs

Aklu Miah (centre) with some staff members at a fish mela - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Progress is being made regarding the full opening of Romford’s Aklu Plaza, with part of the first floor now up and running after a soft launch last weekend. 

Aklu Miah, owner of Aklu Plaza, said he hopes to properly advertise the space - which mostly offers a range of wedding clothes and jewellery -  in the next few weeks. 

While saying he did not want to comment further, he confirmed people can stop by and purchase items. 

The full opening of Aklu Plaza, which is based in the former Debenhams in Market Place, has been pushed back several times after its ground floor was launched last November with a week-long fish mela.

Aklu Miah

Owner Aklu Miah said the section of the first floor now open primarily stocks wedding clothes and jewellery - Credit: Michael Cox

Since then, its first and second floors have suffered delays while the business waits for more products to be delivered.

Aklu is also awaiting a decision by Havering Council on a change of use application to turn the third floor into a 500-person banqueting suite, available to organisers of events such as birthdays, charity dinners and weddings.

A response was initially due by March 22, but Aklu is yet to receive an update on the submission.

Aklu Plaza in Market Place

Aklu Plaza in Market Place - Credit: Daniel Gayne

