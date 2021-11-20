Pub's application for birthday parties until 1.30am refused to ‘prevent public nuisance’

A Hornchurch pub's application to hold birthday parties has been refused to "prevent public nuisance".

The Rising Sun pub in Hornchurch applied for two temporary event notices (TENs) in the hope of holding events in its Astra Lounge from November 19 to 21 and November 26 to 28 between 7pm to 1.30am each night.

If granted, both TENs would have allowed the onsite supply of alcohol.

However, both TENs have been rejected on the grounds of preventing public nuisance.

This follows Havering Council's licensing sub-committee gathering to discuss the submitted permits on November 17.

In making the decision, the sub-committee considered representation from the council’s environmental health team, Mike Richardson and George Pater, who opposed the TENs being granted.

This included concerns over loud music escaping from its Astra Lounge on September 10 when a TEN was permitted for a wake.

The Rising Sun can appeal the refusal within 21 days of November 18.