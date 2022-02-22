Rise Park pavilion to turn into day nursery and café

Plans have been approved to turn Rise Park's pavilion into a nursery and café. - Credit: Google Maps

A Rise Park pavilion has been given the green light to become a new nursery.

A change of use application, submitted by Foundation Nurseries in November last year, asked for permission to turn the pavilion next to the tennis courts into a nursery, café counter and public toilets.

The pavilion is in the Green Belt but, according to the application, has been unused and derelict for the past 10 years.

It received five objection letters, with concerns including around parking, security, flood risk, loss of view and waste management.

There was also one letter of support, which said the proposals would be beneficial to park users and would become an asset to the community.

On February 18, Havering Council approved the plans with conditions.

These state that the building should not be occupied or used until refuse and recycling facilities are in place, along with cycle storage.

The plans include public toilets and disabled WC, a café with a counter and outdoor seating, and a green fence around the boundary.

It says the proposed works will include modernising the internal building and making repairs to the exterior where necessary.

There will also be a new play area at the rear, which will be green to match the local scene.

Work is expected to start in April this year and end in June, the application says.

The day nursery is allowed to open between 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, with no operation on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays without prior consent, while the outdoor rear play space can only be used between 9.30am to 4pm.

The café is only allowed to open between 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, unless consent for extended hours is applied for and approved.

Provisions for the control of noise will need to be submitted and approved by Havering Council as well.

The maximum number of children allowed at the property at any one time is 50, with a maximum of 20 youngsters using the outdoor play space.

View the plans with reference P2234.21.



