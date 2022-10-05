The applicant had hoped to turn a newsagent and café on Elmer Gardens into his new restaurant - Credit: Google

An application proposing the introduction of an African restaurant in Rainham has been withdrawn.

Submitted by Mr Alaba Ibikunie Ologun, the application asked for permission to turn a newsagent and café on Elmer Gardens into the new eatery.

While much of the café would have been retained, the plan was to develop the newsagent to use as a seating area.

Mr Ologun previously told the Recorder he wanted the restaurant to encourage the community to have “lovely times together”, and said it would be considerate to its neighbours, with no intention of “blasting music”.

He hoped to welcome customers to the restaurant seven days a week, with plans to host birthdays, anniversaries and other gatherings.

However, according to Havering Council’s planning portal, the application has since been withdrawn, with no reason given.

Mr Ologun was approached for comment.