News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Plans for new African restaurant in Rainham dropped as application withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:27 PM October 5, 2022
The applicant said they hope the proposed restaurant will encourage the community to have “lovely times together”

The applicant had hoped to turn a newsagent and café on Elmer Gardens into his new restaurant - Credit: Google

An application proposing the introduction of an African restaurant in Rainham has been withdrawn. 

Submitted by Mr Alaba Ibikunie Ologun, the application asked for permission to turn a newsagent and café on Elmer Gardens into the new eatery. 

While much of the café would have been retained, the plan was to develop the newsagent to use as a seating area. 

Mr Ologun previously told the Recorder he wanted the restaurant to encourage the community to have “lovely times together”, and said it would be considerate to its neighbours, with no intention of “blasting music”. 

He hoped to welcome customers to the restaurant seven days a week, with plans to host birthdays, anniversaries and other gatherings. 

However, according to Havering Council’s planning portal, the application has since been withdrawn, with no reason given. 

Mr Ologun was approached for comment. 

Rainham News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Five Guys plans on opening its new restaurant this November

'We are thrilled': Five Guys releases statement on upcoming Romford launch

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Havering Council has revised car parking charges.

Havering Council

Cabinet agrees to remove free parking hour amid financial pressures

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Bailiffs in Harold Wood

Homelessness | Special Report

Havering Council tells family facing homelessness to wait for the bailiffs

Charles Thomson

person
Shaddai Smith, 32, from Romford, has been found guilty of murdering Renato Geci

Romford burglar found guilty of murder in cannabis factory raid

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon