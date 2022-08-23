African restaurant may be future culinary addition to Rainham as planning application submitted
- Credit: Google
A new Rainham restaurant has been put on the cards after an application was submitted to turn a newsagent and café into an African food spot.
The applicant also hopes to extend the opening hours of the proposed Elmer Gardens site, which they see as necessary to "ensure the business thrives”.
Submitted by Mr Alaba Ibikunie Ologun, owner of the Hornchurch-based BK90 Restaurant and Lounge, the application asks permission to retain much of the café while developing the newsagent to use as a seating area.
The opening hours are currently 7am to 5pm for the newsagent, and 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 2pm Saturday and closed Sundays and Bank Holidays for the café.
Mr Ologun wishes to extend that to 8am to midnight seven days a week, including Bank Holidays, to support the business’s success.
The application says the restaurant will be open for birthdays, anniversaries and other gatherings.
Mr Ologun told the Recorder he wants the restaurant to encourage the community to have “lovely times together”, and it will be considerate of its neighbours, with no plans to be “blasting music”.
View the application using the reference P1197.22