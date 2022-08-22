The land earmarked in the pre-application is just off of Courier Road, Rainham - Credit: Google

Worsening traffic and poor communal spaces were among concerns which have been raised about plans for 28,000sqm of new industrial units in Rainham.

The proposal, which is currently at pre-application stage, involves building five industrial/storage buildings on land just off Courier Road.

These would be subdivided into smaller units, including workspaces for businesses to occupy.

At a strategic planning committee meeting on August 19, councillors had the opportunity to question Segro, a real estate investment trust leading the proposal.

A key issue raised by multiple members was how additional traffic will be managed, especially given the site’s proximity to the Marsh Way junction, also known as ‘devil’s corner’ due to the number of collisions.

Cllr David Taylor asked for more details on the traffic expected as a result of the proposed works and what types of vehicles it would involve.

Cllr Bryan Vincent asked for projections relating to flow around the site, including for the larger and smaller units.

“I’d like to see more meat around the traffic,” he added.

Ian Turner, associate director of technical development at Segro, said traffic was also one of the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) main concerns.

He pointed to actions it is already taking, including lobbying for Beam Park station to be built, and junction surveys, which Mr Turner said Segro is “cognisant of not overloading”.

Cllr Jane Keane also asked about space for workers and how the development will engage with the area’s heritage, such as the football matches which were organised on the old Ford site.

She said: “I don’t see this on the site that’s being provided, I’m not seeing that on any of the industrial sites really.”

The design of community space was being thought through “quite carefully”, Mr Turner responded, with kitchens and other opportunities for groups to gather to be set out in more detail.

Queries around the inclusion of affordable workspaces and incentives that may be available for local businesses were among other points discussed, with Cllr Ray Best in particular pushing for more clarity on the latter.

A timeline presented at the meeting indicated an intention to submit a planning application in September. Before this, issues and questions raised will be reviewed by the developer’s team, Segro said.