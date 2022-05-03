News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

'The place to come': Skateboard and music t-shirt store reports post-pandemic surge as it approaches 30 years

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 2:45 PM May 3, 2022
Sat said Rage's longevity is due to the fact “we really understand our customers”

Sat said Rage's longevity is due to 'really understanding customers' - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Romford shop selling band t-shirts and skateboards says increasing numbers of parents are coming in to find “a way to get their kids outside” after the pandemic lockdowns. 

Rage, which has operated within the same space in Romford Shopping Hall for the last 29 years, caters specifically to the young skateboarding crowd. 

Packed with wares ranging from Metallica and Slipknot t-shirts to various skateboarding parts, plus the boards themselves, it was started in 1993 by owner Bob. 

Now co-run with his son Sat, Rage claims to be Essex’s only heavy music t-shirt company left, which Sat says is because "we really understand our customers”. 

Rage sells a range of clothing, including t-shirts and caps, plus skateboards

Rage sells a range of clothing, including t-shirts and caps, plus skateboards and other skating items - Credit: Ben Lynch

He says Rage has gained a lot of new fans since the pandemic started, something he puts down to a drive for adults looking for fresh ideas to get their children out of the house. 

“Parents are loving coming in to get their kids outside,” Sat said, adding: “This is the place to come.” 

With its big 30th birthday coming up next year, Sat said plans for the occasion are still under wraps. For now.

The front of Rage's store in Romford Shopping Hall

The front of Rage's store in Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Ben Lynch

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Ben Singh Sowerby taught at Corbets Tey School in Upminster

Upminster teacher who lied in his job application banned indefinitely

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail are in talks with the Communication Workers Union (CWU). Picture: Dave Thompson/PA.

Investigation launched as phones 'go missing' from Royal Mail depot 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The new Aklu Plaza shopping mall in the former Debenhams are running a fish mela. Aklu Miah who runs

Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch, near Brentwood

London Live News

Brentwood crash: Pensioner dies, as man arrested for drink driving

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon