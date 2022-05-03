Sat said Rage's longevity is due to 'really understanding customers' - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Romford shop selling band t-shirts and skateboards says increasing numbers of parents are coming in to find “a way to get their kids outside” after the pandemic lockdowns.

Rage, which has operated within the same space in Romford Shopping Hall for the last 29 years, caters specifically to the young skateboarding crowd.

Packed with wares ranging from Metallica and Slipknot t-shirts to various skateboarding parts, plus the boards themselves, it was started in 1993 by owner Bob.

Now co-run with his son Sat, Rage claims to be Essex’s only heavy music t-shirt company left, which Sat says is because "we really understand our customers”.

Rage sells a range of clothing, including t-shirts and caps, plus skateboards and other skating items - Credit: Ben Lynch

He says Rage has gained a lot of new fans since the pandemic started, something he puts down to a drive for adults looking for fresh ideas to get their children out of the house.

“Parents are loving coming in to get their kids outside,” Sat said, adding: “This is the place to come.”

With its big 30th birthday coming up next year, Sat said plans for the occasion are still under wraps. For now.