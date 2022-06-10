A pampered pup sits for a photo at the photo station in Pucci Palace - Credit: Pucci Palace

A well-known Brentwood equine shop has opened a new pet boutique in a bid to expand its offerings to dogs and cats.

It was opened inside Animall Brentwood at Crown Corner Pucci Palace at the end of April in order to attract new customers to the shop known for selling equestrian goods.

It stocks a range of pet products and essentials such as beds, leads and harnesses, as well as branded toys with playful names such as a soft green bottle of Pawroni and Grrdons pink gin and a handbag with chewy Louis on it.

The boutique also caters to pampered pets with a health and wellness section offering products such as supplements, shampoo and doggie sunscreen.

Pucci Palace's range of parody toys offer something "you wouldn’t get in a generic pet store” - Credit: Pucci Palace

Keen to give furry family members the credit they deserve, a pet photo station offers the perfect place to snap an Instagram photo as well.

Store manager Murray Bannister said she is “very proud” of what they’ve achieved and shared she has “big plans for the future”.

Having worked at Animall Brentwood for 14 years, Murray said he is “very excited to be extending our dog and cat ranges”.

The brand began selling a small range of horse feed and beddings and has progressed over the years to offer a wide range of products.

Murray said: “We now sell all types of products for cats, dogs, small animals, wild birds, equine and have also expanded into plants, compost, pots and outdoor furniture.”

Social media and marketing officer Alice Worby said the opening saw many attendees, including dog influencers and local canine businesses, which she says said Pucci Palace is “exactly what the area needs”.

She said the boutique is an “up-market trendier area” of the Animall Brentwood store and is “centred around fun and unique toys that you wouldn’t get in a generic pet store”.

Harnesses for sale at Pucci Palace in Brentwood - Credit: Pucci Palace

“As we are now competing with the likes of Amazon and the supermarkets, we wanted to create a space where pet owners can browse with their pets - our store is animal friendly, so try things on, speak to our friendly and knowledgeable team and have fun,” added Alice.