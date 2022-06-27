News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:35 PM June 27, 2022
A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

A queue of shoppers outside Primark - Credit: Ken Mears

Romford Primark has confirmed it is aware of an "incident" involving a baby in its store. 

On June 20, there was reportedly an incident involving a small child at the Primark on South Street.

Posts on social media suggest the baby fell down an escalator, but the Recorder has not been able to verify this. 

A Primark spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred in our Romford store on Monday.  

“Our colleagues were on hand to provide assistance and support, and we hope that the baby and the family are doing well.” 

The London Ambulance Service and the Met Police both said they had received “multiple requests” about the alleged incident, but had “no record of it”.  

Primark has said it will not share any further information about the nature of the incident due to it being a “private family matter”.  


Romford News

Don't Miss

The Mercury Mall shopping centre in Romford is leading the way on green energy and tech innovation i

The Mercury on Liberty and Brewery sales and the future of the town centre

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Redden Court School and Sophie Morris

Hundreds oppose scheme to stop cars driving around schools at peak times

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer stock

London Live News

Appeal: Man left with broken jaw after Romford pub assault

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police appealing for information on M11 incident

Metropolitan Police

Constable sped at 88mph on residential road without training, panel told

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon