Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store

Romford Primark has confirmed it is aware of an "incident" involving a baby in its store.

On June 20, there was reportedly an incident involving a small child at the Primark on South Street.

Posts on social media suggest the baby fell down an escalator, but the Recorder has not been able to verify this.

A Primark spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred in our Romford store on Monday.

“Our colleagues were on hand to provide assistance and support, and we hope that the baby and the family are doing well.”

The London Ambulance Service and the Met Police both said they had received “multiple requests” about the alleged incident, but had “no record of it”.

Primark has said it will not share any further information about the nature of the incident due to it being a “private family matter”.



