Pret is opening a new branch on Brentwood High Street, the coffee chain announced today (February 11) - Credit: PA

Pret a Manger is set to open a new branch in Brentwood, promising at least 10 jobs for locals.

The coffee chain announced today - February 11 - that the Brentwood High Street shop is due to open in the spring.

This will be the third Pret in Essex - joining a branch on Chelmsford High Street and inside the Lakeside Shopping Centre.

Pret chief executive Pano Christou said the company would "no longer follow the skyscraper", but instead expand into towns across the country.

He said: "When thinking about where else to bring our freshly prepared food and organic coffee, we knew we had to open another in Essex.

"So next time you’re shopping on Brentwood High Street, pay our team a visit. We’d love to welcome you.”

Last month Pret confirmed that 8,000 employees would receive a pay increase from £9.40 to up to £10.15 per hour from April - Credit: PA

According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, a tracker of consumer spending in the chain's shops, sales in towns have consistently been above pre-pandemic levels - outperforming other areas such as central London.

In partnership with The Pret Foundation, the new shop’s surplus food will be distributed to organisations across Essex and Havering through charity Foodbank.Community.

Visit: https://www.pret.co.uk/en-GB/pret-jobs to find out more about available jobs.