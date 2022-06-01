Takeaway specialising in fried-style chicken bids to move into Elm Park
- Credit: Google
Plans have been submitted to turn an Elm Park supermarket into a new chicken takeaway.
Filed by Mahmut Bulent Muftuoglu, owner and director at the art and interior design company Shakers Studio, the proposal requests a change of use so the Food Point store on Elm Park Avenue can become a fast-food restaurant.
Meals would be eaten both on-site and taken away, the application suggests.
Although the plans do not specify what type of food would be sold, Griller UK - a chain based in Chadwell Heath - confirmed it is behind the application to this newspaper.
The company said it specialises in various forms of chicken, all cooked without the use of oil.
If approved, the new takeaway would open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.
Mr Muftuoglu was contacted for comment.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Very important’ decision on Aklu Plaza's third floor more than two months late
- 2 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London
- 3 Improvements to congested M25 junction in Brentwood given go-ahead by government
- 4 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
- 5 'A beautiful day’: A look back at the Queen’s first visit to Havering 19 years ago
- 6 Property spotlight: The suburb with education options on its doorstep
- 7 Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan given community service over cat attack video
- 8 Lee Balkwell death: Father loses High Court challenge against Essex Police
- 9 From Romanian mici to Malaysian curry, Chinese noodles or British carvery: A tour of the tastes of Romford Market
- 10 Havering's efforts to build City Hall-backed council homes only bettered by one other London borough in 2021/22, figures show
View the application using the reference P0812.22.
The grocery store is not the only Elm Park site currently subject to a planning application, with Elm Park Pets to potentially become an all-ages tuition centre if a recent change of use request is approved.