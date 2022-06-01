Food Point in Elm Park may become a new takeaway, if a recent application is approved - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted to turn an Elm Park supermarket into a new chicken takeaway.

Filed by Mahmut Bulent Muftuoglu, owner and director at the art and interior design company Shakers Studio, the proposal requests a change of use so the Food Point store on Elm Park Avenue can become a fast-food restaurant.

Meals would be eaten both on-site and taken away, the application suggests.

Although the plans do not specify what type of food would be sold, Griller UK - a chain based in Chadwell Heath - confirmed it is behind the application to this newspaper.

The company said it specialises in various forms of chicken, all cooked without the use of oil.

If approved, the new takeaway would open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Mr Muftuoglu was contacted for comment.

View the application using the reference P0812.22.

The grocery store is not the only Elm Park site currently subject to a planning application, with Elm Park Pets to potentially become an all-ages tuition centre if a recent change of use request is approved.