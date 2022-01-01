Romford musician signs for Libertines frontman Pete Doherty's record label
- Credit: Inder Paul Sandhu
A Romford musician has been signed to Pete Doherty’s record label.
Inder Paul Sandhu, 30, has been recording five new tracks with The Libertines frontman’s Strap Originals.
Barking-born Inder Paul, who credits his success to help from God, said the record was in the final stages but that “the magic has been set”.
He told the Recorder his style had developed from the hip hop which saw him featured as track of the week on BBC Asian Network toward a more soul and R&B-influenced sound.
The tracks have been recorded at the Albion Rooms in Margate – a hotel, bar and record studio run by Doherty and his Libertines bandmates.
Inder Paul said he found making music by the sea “inspiring”, describing Margate as “Kent’s version of Shoreditch”.
He said the five-track tape's release date would remain “a mystery for now” but said 2022 would be “littered with some wonderful releases”.
