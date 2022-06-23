Owner calls support for new Gidea Park pizzeria 'overwhelming'

Matt Redgrave stands outside of his Main Road restaurant with his wife Lauren - Credit: Matt Redgrave

A Neapolitan-style pizzeria has opened in Gidea Park.

The first Ped’s Pizza restaurant in Main Road is welcoming customers after owner Matt Redgrave told the Recorder of his intention to open there earlier this year.

He launched the business as a street food operation in 2017, but his new location means delivery service has been halted.

Ped’s Pizza will now operate as a dine-in restaurant with the option of takeaways for collection.

Matt, 34, said: “The first opening evening was good and it has been very busy.

“It’s great to see all the hard work paying off in terms of the number of people coming through the door.”

Transitioning from a delivery service to running a restaurant has been “very different” due to the addition of teams to manage, Matt said.

But he revealed the support has been "overwhelming".

He added: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has popped by so far, we’ve been overwhelmed by support for a small start-up restaurant, it’s been very positive.”