A change of use application suggests opening a Papa John's takeaway in the ground floor of 96 Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch - Credit: Google Maps

A vacant Hornchurch restaurant could be turned into a Papa John’s takeaway.

The application relates to the ground floor of 96 Ardleigh Green Road and was received by Havering Council on June 21.

According to Google Maps, the site was formerly home to FYA Grill but the documents say the unit is now vacant.

The proposal suggests changing the restaurant site to a hot food takeaway, including associated external alterations.

A planning statement on behalf of Papa John’s is included in the plans, which says all its products are oven cooked using conveyor ovens.

It also says an extraction system will remove heat produced during the process and a proposed air supply system would remove oven fumes and ventilate the premises.

The unit is on the ground floor of a two-storey building, with the first floor being residential accommodation which doesn't form part of the application.

Suggested operating hours are 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursdays and 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

A decision is scheduled to be made by August 17.

View the application using reference P1006.22.