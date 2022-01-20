'It's up to you': Nominations open to find Havering's best small businesses

Cllr Damian White said the awards are a 'chance to recognise the many shining examples of small businesses' in Havering. - Credit: Mark Sepple

Nominations have opened to find Havering’s most-loved businesses.

Havering Small Business Awards 2021/22 will recognise small consumer businesses in the borough which strive for excellence.

The awards, run by Havering Council, are split into 10 categories.

These include best small or independent business, best beauty or service business, best take away, best hospitality business, best tradesperson, best customer experience, best shop front, best social enterprise or community interest company (CIC) and best newcomer for those less than a year old.

The above nine categories are open to nominations from all residents, with the 10th award - Havering small business of the year - chosen from the winners by a panel made up of the council and sponsors.

Businesses with the most nominations for each category will be put through to a public vote online.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said: “These awards are community-led, so it’s up to you, the people of Havering, to come forward and tell us the businesses that deserve these awards.”

Nominations can be made at www.havering.gov.uk/smallbusinessawards by January 30.

Winners will be announced at an evening reception in March.