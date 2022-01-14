News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

New Tesco planned for Brentwood high street

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM January 14, 2022
The site of the proposed Tesco used to be home to Dorothy Perkins.

The site of the proposed Tesco used to be home to Dorothy Perkins. - Credit: Google

A new Tesco branch may be opening in Brentwood high street. 

The supermarket chain wants to open its fourth Brentwood store in the former Dorothy Perkins shop opposite the Bay Tree Centre. 

While a new planning application is not necessarily required, the retailer has applied to Brentwood Borough Council for a new premises licence, which would give it the right to sell alcohol Monday to Sunday between 6am and 12 midnight. 

Dorothy Perkins permanently shut its doors after all the other Arcadia brands - including Wallis, Burton and Topshop - became an online-only brand. 

Brentwood already has Tesco stores operating in Warley, Hutton and London Road and the high street already has a nearby Iceland and Marks and Spencer, as well as a large Sainsbury’s just yards away to the rear in William Hunter Way. 

The announcement comes amid heightened awareness that high streets need more support. 

In October, more than 240 businesses, speakers and partners attended Essex County Council’s first ever High Street Business Summit, to discuss the future-proofing of high streets and town centres.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'
  2. 2 Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'
  3. 3 Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car
  1. 4 Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site for extension
  2. 5 Three school streets schemes made permanent despite traffic displacement concerns
  3. 6 Plans to restore five Havering Crossrail work sites to previous use and condition
  4. 7 Railway works on mature trees 'paused' after community backlash
  5. 8 Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch
  6. 9 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
  7. 10 Romford recruitment agency reports 'candidate-driven' job market as 2022 begins
Essex County Council
Retail
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Clogs Day Nursery

Education News

'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
AJ Goddard of Deptford

'South or east of the water?': Pie shop to open in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Newaj Ahmed, 37, recently started working as an Uber driver.

Metropolitan Police

Uber driver 'spat on by passengers' in Romford

Daniel Gayne

person