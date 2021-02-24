News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lidl to submit a planning application for a Rainham store

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 7:00 AM February 24, 2021   
A new Lidl could be coming to 5 Rainham Road, Rainham.

A new Lidl could be coming to 5 Rainham Road, Rainham. - Credit: Lidl

Lidl is to apply to open a supermarket in Rainham.

The site would extend just over an acre and sits on Rainham Road, bound by Rainham Road to the east, La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south, with homes to the north and west.

Close to Rainham town centre, Lidl says the planned site is accessible being about half a mile from Rainham Station and with the 103 bus route running next to it.

It would create up to 40 jobs and have two rapid electric vehicle charging points capable of charging a vehicle in 30 minutes. 

The chain claims there would be one or two HGV deliveries to the store per day. All store waste will be collected at the same time as the deliveries, therefore minimising HGV movements within the site.

Lidl says it will "ensure that the development is treated sensitively, relating sympathetically to the site and its surroundings whilst also addressing transportation, design and sustainability matters".

It also says: "The proposal includes creating a new dedicated egress for the school and the church onto Rainham Road providing a safer arrangement than the existing one that is shared with the redevelopment site and is prone to traffic conflict."

The planning application is to be submitted to Havering Council shortly after the Lidl survey.

Submit your view here or email lidl.rainham@lidl.co.uk for further questions.

