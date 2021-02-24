Lidl to submit a planning application for a Rainham store
- Credit: Lidl
Lidl is to apply to open a supermarket in Rainham.
The site would extend just over an acre and sits on Rainham Road, bound by Rainham Road to the east, La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south, with homes to the north and west.
Close to Rainham town centre, Lidl says the planned site is accessible being about half a mile from Rainham Station and with the 103 bus route running next to it.
It would create up to 40 jobs and have two rapid electric vehicle charging points capable of charging a vehicle in 30 minutes.
The chain claims there would be one or two HGV deliveries to the store per day. All store waste will be collected at the same time as the deliveries, therefore minimising HGV movements within the site.
You may also want to watch:
Lidl says it will "ensure that the development is treated sensitively, relating sympathetically to the site and its surroundings whilst also addressing transportation, design and sustainability matters".
It also says: "The proposal includes creating a new dedicated egress for the school and the church onto Rainham Road providing a safer arrangement than the existing one that is shared with the redevelopment site and is prone to traffic conflict."
Most Read
- 1 Havering MPs react to Covid roadmap plan
- 2 'They might break our window but not our community spirit'
- 3 Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
- 4 St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces
- 5 Havering welcomes more than 400 new vaccine volunteers in one month
- 6 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
- 7 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
- 8 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 9 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
- 10 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
The planning application is to be submitted to Havering Council shortly after the Lidl survey.
Submit your view here or email lidl.rainham@lidl.co.uk for further questions.