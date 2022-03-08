New gallery opens in Romford with exhibition on 'idea of celebrity'

The Museum of Modern Shopping opened in Romford Shopping Hall on March 3. Inset: Laura Yuile - Credit: Laura Yuile

A new gallery has opened in Romford which will host monthly exhibitions exploring various aspects of shopping and architecture.

Located on the ground floor of Romford Shopping Hall behind Imprints, the Museum of Modern Shopping was conceived during lockdown by 35-year-old artist and researcher, Laura Yuile.

She said as it became increasingly apparent that people’s shopping habits were moving online, it got her thinking about the impact on local stores.

Specifically, she asked: "What is the future going to hold for these spaces, for shopping centres and high streets, if we are all shopping online?”

Opened last Thursday (March 3), the first exhibition is called Andrew Warhola, the birth name of the famous artist Andy Warhol.

An Andy Warhol t-shirt shown at the Museum of Modern Shopping's opening exhibition - Credit: Laura Yuile

It showcases a range of videos, paintings and clothing focused on influencer culture, our relationships with brands and the "idea of celebrity”, Laura said.

Next month, Laura has planned an exhibition on smart technology in the home, in which a host of artists and designers will display work contemplating issues such as surveillance and bias, and the risks posed by such products.

For more, visit https://modern-shopping.wtf/