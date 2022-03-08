News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

New gallery opens in Romford with exhibition on 'idea of celebrity'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:06 AM March 8, 2022
The Museum of Modern Shopping opened in Romford Shopping Hall on March 3, with its first exhibition, Andrew Warhola

The Museum of Modern Shopping opened in Romford Shopping Hall on March 3. Inset: Laura Yuile - Credit: Laura Yuile

A new gallery has opened in Romford which will host monthly exhibitions exploring various aspects of shopping and architecture. 

Located on the ground floor of Romford Shopping Hall behind Imprints, the Museum of Modern Shopping was conceived during lockdown by 35-year-old artist and researcher, Laura Yuile. 

She said as it became increasingly apparent that people’s shopping habits were moving online, it got her thinking about the impact on local stores.

Specifically, she asked: "What is the future going to hold for these spaces, for shopping centres and high streets, if we are all shopping online?” 

Opened last Thursday (March 3), the first exhibition is called Andrew Warhola, the birth name of the famous artist Andy Warhol.

An Andy Warhol t-shirt shown at the Museum of Modern Shopping's opening exhibition

An Andy Warhol t-shirt shown at the Museum of Modern Shopping's opening exhibition - Credit: Laura Yuile

It showcases a range of videos, paintings and clothing focused on influencer culture, our relationships with brands and the "idea of celebrity”, Laura said. 

Next month, Laura has planned an exhibition on smart technology in the home, in which a host of artists and designers will display work contemplating issues such as surveillance and bias, and the risks posed by such products.

For more, visit https://modern-shopping.wtf/

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Education News

Unanimous approval for new SEND school in Romford

Daniel Gayne

person
Megha

International Women's Day

Michelin-trained chef takes over Raphael Park restaurant

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Explorers Collier Row

Nursery told to take action with 'requires improvement' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Disruption on Greater Anglia trains to and from London is expected to last until further notice. 

London Live News

Man arrested amid train chaos after railway trespasser 'assaults police'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon