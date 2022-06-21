News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Voters crown winner of best-dressed business in shopping centre for Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 8:50 PM June 21, 2022
Mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, at Modernariato, decked out for the Platinum Jubilee

Mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, at Modernariato, decked out for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Michelle Fitzgibbons

Shoppers have cast their votes and crowned the best-dressed shop in a Romford shopping centre for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

In the run up to Her Majesty's 70-year milestone, businesses in Romford Shopping Hall battled it out by getting kitted out in red, white and blue for the occasion. 

Visitors then voted for their favourite display over the three weeks leading up to the long bank holiday, with a prize of a week's free rent for the winning business. 

The winner has now been crowned as Modernariato (Italian Vintage Style) with over 400 votes out of 1,600 cast. 

Sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, Michelle Fitzgibbons, congratulated Bella from Modernariato. 

"All the retailers got involved and made a massive difference to the appearance of the shopping hall with their beautiful displays and shops and windows," she said.

One voter - Tina Willbourne - was also drawn at random by the mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, and given a £50 shopping voucher.

With some shop owners having retired, Michelle said she is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.

Romford News

Don't Miss

The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018

Proposals to create new Gypsy and Traveller pitches on Upminster farm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
John and Luigi

Brunch by day, pizzeria by night to put Upminster 'on the map'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hustle House owners

Hustle House: Couple-owned Romford gym attracts celebrity clients

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Balgores Lane

Housing News

Property spotlight: The Gidea Park road where houses prices are up 13pc

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon