Mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, at Modernariato, decked out for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Michelle Fitzgibbons

Shoppers have cast their votes and crowned the best-dressed shop in a Romford shopping centre for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In the run up to Her Majesty's 70-year milestone, businesses in Romford Shopping Hall battled it out by getting kitted out in red, white and blue for the occasion.

Visitors then voted for their favourite display over the three weeks leading up to the long bank holiday, with a prize of a week's free rent for the winning business.

The winner has now been crowned as Modernariato (Italian Vintage Style) with over 400 votes out of 1,600 cast.

Sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, Michelle Fitzgibbons, congratulated Bella from Modernariato.

"All the retailers got involved and made a massive difference to the appearance of the shopping hall with their beautiful displays and shops and windows," she said.

One voter - Tina Willbourne - was also drawn at random by the mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, and given a £50 shopping voucher.

With some shop owners having retired, Michelle said she is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.