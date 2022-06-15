Hornchurch adult gaming centre asks to remove time restriction to open 24 hours daily
- Credit: Google Maps
A Hornchurch adult gaming centre has asked for permission to operate for 24 hours.
The Merkur Slots gaming centre on the High Street in Hornchurch, which was formerly William Hill, has asked for a condition on its approved application to be removed so it can open all day.
Current opening hours are 10am to midnight on Monday to Saturday and midday to 9pm on Sundays.
Its application to change from a betting shop to an adult gaming centre was approved with conditions in May 2020.
Condition three says the site can only open between 7am and midnight on any day without prior consent.
The latest application - submitted by Merkur Slots was received by Havering Council on June 10 - states: “The amendment sought will enable one of Merkur Slots’ key customer base to benefit from the offer and service provided by the adult gaming centre.
“The evening/late night customer base is predominately the local entertainment workforce and shift workers looking to relax after evening shifts.”
Most Read
- 1 Hustle House: Couple-owned Romford gym attracts celebrity clients
- 2 'Causing chaos': Harold Wood man calls for action against 'dangerously' parked lorries
- 3 Romford women lose more than 15 and a half stone combined
- 4 Councillors decide new committee structure and roles at reconvened meeting
- 5 Six best breakfasts in Havering and Brentwood, according to Tripadvisor
- 6 'A bit of magic’: installation featuring stories of Havering locals coming to Romford
- 7 Men sought in connection with grandfather's killing on second anniversary
- 8 Cladding inspection work to begin on four Harold Wood blocks
- 9 Sale of Romford's 790,000sq ft Liberty Shopping Centre confirmed
- 10 'Crucial' consultation begins on proposed changes to Lower Thames Crossing project
A decision is expected by August 5 this year.
View the application using reference P0947.22.