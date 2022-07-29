A commercial heating business has asked for permission to demolish an outbuilding in Romford and increase the size of its office space and first floor accommodation.

The application, sent by applicant Avinash Tiwari and received by Havering Council on July 19, detail knocking down an outbuilding and building a double-storey rear and side extension on Argonaut Heating's Mawney Road site.

The existing ground floor space is an office, with a change of use requested for the first floor to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

It also proposes providing a larger commercial unit on the ground floor to “provide more space to accommodate the increasing growth of its business”, while the larger house will provide accommodation for the “growing family”.

The plans are a resubmission of an application which was withdrawn earlier this year.

Three existing car parking spaces would remain, while four cycle spaces are proposed to be built.

There are currently three full-time and two part-time employees, but the documents propose 12 full-time and six part-time staff members.

Development has been suggested to start in October and end in December this year.

A decision should be made by September 14 and the application can be viewed using reference P1179.22.