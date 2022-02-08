News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Romford M&S worker features in TikTok video to celebrate 50 years' service

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM February 8, 2022
Liz

M&S Romford worker, Liz Bolger, starred in her first ever TikTok video on the Romford team's account on February 2 in celebration of her 50 years working at M&S. - Credit: M&S

A woman who recently celebrated 50 years working for Marks and Spencer has fulfilled her hopes of featuring in the Romford team's TikTok videos. 

Elizabeth Bolger, 65, celebrated her golden anniversary with the brand on January 25.  

But celebrations continued with her debut in one of team Romford’s TikTok videos on February 5.  

@mandsromford Congratulations to our very own Liz, who has just celebrated 50 years service ❤️ #mands #retail #teamromford #marksandspencer #fyp #tiktok #love ♬ So Many ppl have use this sound omg - 💞Love y’all 💞

Liz, who confessed she was eager to star in one of the videos, said she was surprised to be featured in one to celebrate her 50th work anniversary.  

She said: “The team have done such an amazing job with it and I was so pleased they wanted to dedicate one to me, I was really touched.  

“We’re like one big happy family here at M&S and we just all love to have fun with one another...I think that really comes across in the videos too, we all just get along so well.”  

So far, the video has been viewed by more than 137,000 people.

Liz, from Romford, said a lot has changed in the last 50 years, but she has “loved every moment”.  

She added: “Now I feel so blessed to have been here for team Romford’s TikTok fame!” 

