'It's a way of life': Romford cosmetics shop owner to retire after 34 years

The owner of a cosmetics shop in Romford is set to retire after 34 years.

Sue Timcke runs Make Up Time in Romford Shopping Hall but is now looking for someone else to take up the reins.

The mum-of-two told the Recorder she is sad to be finishing and called running her business "a way of life".

Sue, a lifelong Rainham resident, said: "You have to really, really enjoy what you're doing and it's not just the selling.

"You've got to be good at selling to people but it's also the sorting and you've got to be a very people person.

"You've got to be constantly on the go all the time and I've enjoyed it."

She started doing cosmetics at 19, training to become a beautician because "I wanted to understand what I was selling".

Sue did markets in Dagenham and across Kent, with Make Up Time being based at the current shopping hall for the past 14 years.

The business has been "family-orientated", she said, with her mum previously doing it with her while she is now helped by another couple of supporters, referred to as Sue and Betty.

Sue hopes someone else will take over the shop in Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Michael Cox

The pandemic has led her towards retirement, the business owner admitted.

"After Covid, it got to a point where everything needs to be reinvented and I'm not online.

"I've had my day so it needs someone young and interested in it that's more online."

Her last day is likely to be in early December, she said.

"I'm busy up until then and then I think I can get my head around it. But it's going to be quite hard.

"It is sad because I've seen generations come and go."

She has had "loads" of well-wishers since making her decision and said some of her customers have been panic buying at the thought of not being able to get the items they want.

On her retirement plans, Sue admitted: "I've got no idea. My daughter's getting married next year so let's see where that takes us."

She has asked anyone interested in taking over Make Up Time to contact Land Management, which runs the shopping hall in Market Place, on 01708 740492.