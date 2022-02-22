'We take care of people': Luxury estate agent opens new Brentwood office

A luxury real estate agency has opened a second office in Brentwood.

Lux Homes held an opening day event at its new branch in Ongar Road on Saturday, February 19.

The company - which currently has an office in North Street, Hornchurch - is owned by Alex Glover, Aislinn Murphy and Stephen Menon.

The trio set up Lux after growing frustrated with the lack of customer care offered by the large corporate firms they worked for.

“We recognise there are significant gaps in high-end service-driven agents in the UK,” Lux employee Segun Osadiya told this paper.

“With most estate agents don’t really take care of their customers. Our aim is to change that; we take care of people, at the end of the day business is all about people."

The company, which claims West Ham stars among its clients, makes extensive use of social media, using drone videography and photography to showcase properties from every angle.

Segun said the property market is booming and the company had considered it a "good time to expand,” seeing the post-Covid space as an “opportunity to grow and reach new heights”.

The new office is near the double roundabout that joins Ongar Road with Brentwood High Street.