Love Island's Kem Cetinay launches male grooming products with Primark
- Credit: Primark
Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is partnering with Primark on a new male grooming line.
In an Instagram video, the Romford star visited Hornchurch barbers Boy About Town where he worked until going into the Love Island villa for the reality TV show in 2017.
Kem launched new venture "Kem Cuts" at the salon: "I'm bringing high-quality male grooming to the high street for an affordable price for everyone.
"Kem Cuts started with a Youtube series with me cutting my friends' hair, just having a bit of fun, and it re-lit the fire in me, the passion for barbering, so I want to bring it to life.
"And who better to work with than Primark; we've been working on it for the last two years, and finally my dream has come true and it's coming to life and I'm just so excited to show you all."
Kem said the full collection is coming out next year, but some limited edition pieces will be out in time for Christmas.
Earlier this week the reality TV star announced a new shisha bar will be opening at his Array restaurant in Harold Wood.
