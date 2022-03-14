The London Riverside Business Improvement District (BID) in Rainham has been voted in for another five-year term after a high turnout from business owners.

Votes in favour of renewing the BID for the fourth time were recorded at 94 per cent of those cast.

The new term will begin on April 1.

Unlike most BIDs, which are primarily focussed on high streets and town centres, the London Riverside BID is concerned with improving the trade and business potential of an industrial area occupied by companies such as Veolia, Rainham Steel and FH Brundle.

In total, it represents over 450 businesses and 4,500 employees.

Michael Brundle, chief executive of wrought iron stockists FH Brundle and a BID board member, said it had proven to be “great for the local businesses it supports”.

“It’s a central point of contact for the businesses to communicate through," he said. “The team have a history and knowledge of developments in the BID area and surrounding area.

“We are hoping to continue improving the BID area, providing support where needed and doing all we can to ensure businesses thrive.”

A map showing the area the BID covers - Credit: London Riverside BID

Maria Gonella, director and founder of Quantum Group, whose work includes training engineers to fit the new-style energy heat pumps, said she was eager to have the BID renewed as it “helped us as businesses”.

In particular, Maria said it worked to improve the aesthetic and environment of the district - “they have just done a lot of sapling planting” - and that she hopes it can help resolve ongoing issues with transport to and from the area.

“We need some sort of travel situation sorted out for us," Maria said, adding she has had to turn down potential employees who cannot drive and so cannot access the site.

London Riverside BID chairman, Eric Mollison, said the vote is a "mandate to continue and evolve our work", which includes keeping areas safe, well-maintained, accessible and green.

He said: “We’ve got more to do to tackle long-standing challenges, to help our members become carbon neutral and responsive to technological developments, and to improve connections with qualified people from the local employment pool.”

The London Riverside Business Improvement District (BID) was voted in for its fourth term, after 94% of votes cast were in favour of renewal - Credit: Be Inspired Media



